The Sydney woman in her 20s won the $ 60 million jackpot prize with a single ticket

The only winner Powerballs Million 60 million jackpot has been identified as one Sydney The woman, in her 20s, was thought to be playing a prank when she answered a phone call expressing her immediate luck.

Official Australian Lottery The body, The Lot, confirmed that the unnamed woman, who lives in the inner suburbs of Sydney, was the only recipient of the Section 1 prize.

On top of that, however, the woman won the Powerhit entry category 19, which increased her total prize to 60,683,656.95.

The winning numbers in tonight ‘s draw were 4, 11, 19, 28, 3, 5 and 7 with Powerball 6.

Ladd said the woman missed the first call to announce her success and burst into tears after taking it a second time.

“Are you kidding? Are you sure about this? God, this is crazy. Thank you,” the woman said.

“I’m trying to compose music myself. I think it’s kind of funny.

“My husband usually buys tickets. He’s not going to trust me. It’s amazing.”

Lott said the woman was surrounded by family members when he was called and told them he planned to spend $ 60 million.

“We can pay off all of our debts, help our parents and our siblings. We can buy a house,” he said.

“When we travel again, we hope to be able to take our whole family abroad somewhere. It’s so much more. I shudder like a leaf.”

More than 1.5 million people bought tickets to the mega jackpot tonight.

The woman’s victory is a jackpot in the ninth division this year alone, winning four in NSW, three in Queensland and two from Victoria.

There were two winners in Division 26, with at least 20 from NSW or ACT, winning 9,35,977.90, for tickets in the draw.