Sep 17, 2020 0 Comments
Now where to pre-order your PS5

We look forward to hearing more about this PlayStation 5 First It was announced in 2019, We finally touch the distance. The PS5 Will be shipping on November 12th, and we know the digital version alone will cost $ 400 or $ 500 with Blu-ray. Although it is scheduled to launch on September 17th, many retailers are already taking bookings – but demand is deactivating sites. Many have already sold out.

Not all retailers are very ready to book – some currently allow you to pre-order and you will be notified when booking begins. It’s like waiting in line for another opportunity.

In any event, here is a list of the major retailers and their pre-order pages. Now browse the list below to see where you can pre-order.

Read more on the gamespot: Latest PS5 News and complete security

You can now book at Best Bag:

Register here for the opportunity to pre-order your PS5. We expect you to be able to pre-order from Sony by Thursday, September 17th.

At Amazon’s headquarters for the PS5, you’ll find eye-candy pictures of PS5 accessories such as the DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset and HD camera, and other details such as the official sports excerpt. There is no registration link here to announce bookings.

You can now pre-order the destination. Update: Well, you can pre-order a controller anyway:

Gamestop seems to have already sold out with its booked inventory. All consoles are shown as unavailable.

Looks like Walmart has already sold out on bookings. The product page is in place, but PS5 is marked as not in stock.

This article is updated frequently to reflect booking availability.


