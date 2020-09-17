McLeish with awe on ‘event’ Duffy

Alex McLeish has hailed Shane Duffy as an event for Celtic since borrowing from Brighton.

The former Scottish manager, speaks exclusively Football Insider Assistant editor Russell Edge is amazed at the 28-year-old aerial dominance in his first games for the Hoops.

Duffy, who made his debut for the Boys with a superb title against Rose County, added second in two games with a 2-1 draw against St Mirren on Wednesday.

McLeish The Republic of Ireland has signed a “wonderful deal” to center-back hoops When he first signed for Lennon’s men.

Having seen the defender at Parkhead now, the former Rangers manager has praised his physical presence on both ends of the pitch.

McLeish said Football Insider: “As you can see, he’s an event and he hits the ball like crazy. He jumps over everyone else when he runs.

“One tip for those who are going to play against him is, don’t let him run. If he gets runs, he’s going to be higher than most people.

“When I saw the Rose County game, I felt like it’s like boys against men.

“They see such a great team now. It reminded me of three days when we went upside down with them on Martin O’Neill’s day – sorry to mention that!”

Lennon dropped Christopher Julian from the opening XI match against St. Loren Duffy Christopher Azar, Hadem Abdul Elhamed and Greg Taylor line up for defense.

The Huffs boss used Nira Pitton as a temporary center of opportunity before Duffy’s arrival.

