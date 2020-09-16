When is the Rocket League going to play for free? It soon joins the epic game store – HITC

Rocket League joins the epic sports store There it will boast of cross-platform multiplayer and cross-progress. However, it will also become free to play when you join the epic game store. The developers have provided an in-depth post on what you can expect when playing at no cost, and here you will find out when Rocket League is playing for free.

Aside from playing at any cost, developer Zionics has confirmed it Rocket League players in PS4 and Switch do not need PS Plus and Nintendo online. Unfortunately, this is not the case with Xbox One users.

If you have always been fascinated by football playing cars and never want to pay for the experience, you will find below when playing the game for free.

When is Rocket League free to play?

Rocket League will become free to play on September 23rd.

In addition to playing for free, the Rocket League will also be joining the epic game store on the same day.

Although it is removed from the steam, the game Official Blog Post Ensures that there will be cross-platform multiplayer and cross-improvement with Steam from July.

Anyone who has already purchased Rocket League on any computer can enjoy the game with full support for future updates, but this game is no longer listed on Steam for free download.

Rocket League Legacy Status

If you have already purchased the Racquet League, you will be given the legacy status when playing for free.

This legacy for previous Rocket League owners includes the following:

All Rocket League-branded DLC was released for free to play

Title “Est.20XX” showing the first year you played Rocket League

200+ generic items upgraded to “legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Ten gold wheels

Hunter Player Banner

Like all of the above, if you played Rocket League online before July 2020, in addition you will be given a dim Cosmos boost.

With the Rocket League free to play and join the epic game store, there will also be new competitive seasons starting in Season 1. PlayStation Blog For more information.