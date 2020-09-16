Taiwanese actor and singer Alien Huang has died at the age of 36

According to Taiwan’s state Central News Agency (CNA), the former show “100% Entertainment” was not responded to by his father at his residence in the capital Taipei at 11am local time on Wednesday.
CWA told police that Huang’s father went to the apartment when he could not reach his son by phone.
The director of the Qian police station of the Beato branch of the Taipei City Police Department told a news conference that the fire department had responded to calls for death in a building near Sane Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of the former “100% Entertainment” host in the bedroom, just outside the bathroom entrance, with water still running.
The cause of death is not yet known. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday, CNA reported.
Huang, known to fans as ‘Little Coast’, returned home Tuesday night and did not leave, police said.
Huang – Born Huang Hong Sheng – “Follow me, go!” Before joining the Japanese-Taiwanese children’s band HC3. In 2003, after the band split, he joined another boy band, Cosmo.
As a solo artist, he has released five albums and several solo songs.
He has starred in television dramas including “Love You” and “Mysterious Incredible Terminator” before appearing in films including Singapore comedy “Already Famous” and “Tin Tao: Leader of the Parade”.
“Already Famous” director Michael Chong led an online tribute to Huang, sharing a photo of the couple saying, “Incredibly, you will always be the first leading man in my life. RIP.”