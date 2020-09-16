Sky, PD and Doc Doc customers received massive incentives for their broadband speeds

If you use providers like BT, Sky or TalkTalk, very fast broadband may get in your way soon. OpenReach, which provides internet connections to a number of companies, has announced a major upgrade to its service in more than 60 locations across the UK, and will be a huge boost for consumers who want to download files and stream movies in pin-sharp 4K.

New Fiber-to-the-Premises (FDTP) broadband technology allows you to trigger the web into homes without trusting the old infrastructure – which often slows things down at a snail’s pace.

In fact, fiber cables are fully capable of delivering speeds at 1 Gbps, which is 16 times faster than the UK average.

With this latest update, more than 560 cities, towns, cities, villages and hamlets are now included in the company’s fiber first plan, according to OpenReach – a $ 12 billion massive project to develop ‘full fiber’ technology for 20 million campuses across the UK. From the mid to late 2020s

Speaking about the upgrade, Clive Celli, CEO of OpenReach, said: “Despite the challenges of the epidemic, we continue to move towards our goal of creating an ultrafast, highly reliable broadband for 20 million homes and businesses.

