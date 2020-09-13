Home Economy Louis Vuitton releases face shield with gold bars to protect luxury shoppers from corona virus

Sep 13, 2020 0 Comments
By the author Ala Elsar, CNN

With no end to the corona virus infection, safe facial wear seems to stay here.

But who says it has to be a fashion killer?

Louis Vuitton is releasing a luxury face mask designed to keep fashion artists styling and healthy during these uncertain times.

“The LV Shield creates a stylish and safe eye-catching pillow,” the French clothing brand said in a statement.

The shield changes from clear to dark in sunlight, protecting those who wear the sun. It features gold studs and elastic, monogrammed headbands emblazoned with Louis Vuitton brand name. The visor can be worn upwards as a classic top hat, Louis Vuitton said.

The price has not been announced yet, but as a high-end fashion brand, it is unlikely to be cheap. Other Louis Vuitton headgear, including hats and sunglasses, are selling for hundreds of dollars.

The mask will go on sale online from October 30 at select Louis Vuitton stores.

In April, Louis Vuitton joined a global effort to develop personal protective equipment to support health workers at the forefront of epidemics. The company claimed to be Reuse Its many workshops across France “for the production of hundreds of thousands of non-surgical masks” for health workers.

The brand also said it would donate thousands of hospital clothes to six Paris hospitals in need of safety gear.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not currently exist Recommendation Use masks as an alternative to masks because it is not clear what level of protection they provide.
