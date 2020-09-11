Outrage over Black Lives Matter performance of diversity

After ending up with a number of “powerful” performance complaints, one of the UK’s most popular TV shows rocked the racing line, prompting a judge to comment “kiss my black one kiss”.

Dance troupe led by Ashley Banjo, who stands as a judge on the show, performed a routine this week when she saw him lying on the floor, with a white police officer kneeling down and marking his death. George Floyd In the United States.

The four-minute performance tells the story of 2020, the emergence of the first corona virus from online shopping, the racing riot in the US and the applause of our observers in the UK.

There were also background dancers wearing riot gear, and the group took to their knees during the show.

It was hailed as powerful by the audience, but sparked more than 10,000 complaints from many who thought it was too much politics for an entertainment show.

After the setback, Judge Banjo posted a picture on his Instagram saying, “Silence is never, never will be an option” and “Change is inevitable … get used to it”.

Fellow judge Alesha Dixon offered to support him, posting “my black one kiss **” in a comment that was liked more than 1000 times.

Another judge, Amanda Holden, also released a black romantic heart emoji.

The powerful performance of diversity has become the second most complained about television moment in the UK in a decade.

First Roxanne Ballets Famous Big Brother ‘Punchgate’ playIt reached 25,327 complaints.

Earlier this week, Ashley revealed that she had been abused for her performance. He thanked his critics for proving that this was necessary.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “There’s a lot to say… but I let performance speak for itself. Thousands of messages of love and support – thank you.

“Thanks for the thousands of messages about hate and ignorance. You highlight what needs to be changed. Sending nothing but love to all of you. ”

Some B.G.T. While others insisted there was no room for “political statement” in the talent show, viewers said the “powerful” performance moved them to tears.

One wrote: “Powerful and intense and thought provoking. All you did was leave. ”

Another tweeted: “Amazingly powerful performance! It moved me to tears. You are the best !!! ”

The third post: “Do the right thing. This piece is very powerful. “

Diversity moved their spectacular trademark spinning dance in front of background dancers dressed as riot police with shields.

Check out the full performance here

Ashley’s brother Jordan struggled with tears at the sight of “terrible” complaints. Speaking on his Kiss radio show, he said he was “really sad.”

Jordan, 27, said: “Of course you get some criticism, but in general it focuses on dance.

“But it’s different, it’s so important, it’s special to us.

“We are all about being positive and loving, from which we got so much positivity and love.

“But we were bombarded with news and articles about us and our families, about how diversity still differs, with only five white people in it.”

Emotionally, he added: “I can not speak for anyone else. It’s sad, it’s sad, it’s true.”

Meanwhile, diversity dancer Perry Kaylee told one reviewer to “get in the tub”.

Ashley read the viral poem ‘The Great Realization’ written by singer Tom Follari, which is about the PLM movement and police brutality.

This performance also addressed the growth of corona virus, capitalism and distribution services such as Amazon.

When it was over the host branded it “powerful” by the December Donnelly moments.

After the performance, Ashley said: “This performance is very special to me and the other diversity.

“2020 is an incredible moment in history for both positive and negative reasons.

“We wanted to use the site we were given to hear our voices. We’ve been thinking about how events this year made us feel and how we will look back on them in the future … this is what we call 2020.”

