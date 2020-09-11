Nave Campbell returns to screen owner as Sydney Prescott

New Campbell returns to his character Sidney Prescott as the most successful scream owner.

He follows in the footsteps of his other cast members David Arquette and Courtney Cox, who are reconsidering their roles as Davey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively, in a new resume, tentatively titled Scream5.

‘Hello again, Sydney… #Imback,’ the 46-year-old Neve wrote next to the teaser for the film, confirming the news on Thursday.

Radio Silence, the film’s production team behind the horror film Ready or Not, released a statement: ‘We pinch ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped the love of our films and that having the opportunity to work with Nave was truly a dream come true. ‘

‘It wouldn’t be a’ scream ‘movie without Nave. We’re so excited and proud to join him at Woodsboro.’

Meanwhile, Nave also issued a statement: ‘After spending time talking to the radio mailer, they have shown such love, respect and appreciation for Wes Craven and everything he has created in the’ Scream ‘rights.’

He added: ‘I’m glad to be back in the role of Sidney Prescott and back in Woodsboro.’

Scream’s Paramount-Spyglass resume will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olfin and Tyler Gillette.

Currently, Scream Ownership has grossed over $ 600 million worldwide at the box office, making it the most successful series ever.

The last film, Scream 4, was produced at the global box office for less than $ 100 million on a budget of less than $ 40 million. However, it is estimated that more than $ 38 million of domestic travel will be lost, so the franchise will retire.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that tennis coit’s son Jack Coit, 28, will be joining the cast, and it was rumored that Selena Gomez would also be involved.

Meanwhile the release date of the new film has been pushed back from next year to January 2022.