Former bachelor star Larina Fleur shows dramatic new lips

The appearance of former bachelor contestant Larina Fleur draws dozens of comments on her dramatic new look in a selfie.

The reality star and model is the most popular to appear in Season 2 Bachelor, Shared a stunning selfie showing one of his ISO looks.

Playing dress-ups with these ‘featable earrings’, Fleur wrote with a bright emoji. “It reminds me of a time when I was wonderful … how I miss those days #isotoli.”

Florin’s selfie has garnered more than 1300 likes and dozens of comments from fans who have called the Mauritian model “very awesome” and “beautiful”.

Some commentators have pointed out that fluorine lips are different.

Related: The unrecognizable bachelor star in the comeback films

Related: Famous actor dated bachelor contestant

“You have to remove the woman who made your lips. The upper lip should never be larger than the lower, ”wrote one reviewer. Fleur replied: “Very rude”.

But many commentators called Flor “shocking.”

“Sin… Very elegant and divine, Larina! “You are truly amazing, you always express femininity and elegance,” one reviewer wrote.

“You will always be the wonderful Larina, it is in your soul,” said another.

His former acting partner Bachelor, Actor Sam Frost also called the photo “stunning”.

Pettyflour Prencher Real housewives of Melbourne Praised Flor: “Beautiful. Eyes smoke.”

Related: Ken Doll’s new chin goes very badly

Flor appeared in the second season Bachelor In 2014, real estate agent Blake Carvey finally chose Frost as the winner.

Carvey and Frost later split, and Carvey teamed up with another rival, Louise Billitz.

Flor took the first six places before being eliminated.

She appeared I’m a celebrity Exclude me from here 2016 and Bachelor in Paradise In 2018.