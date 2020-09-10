New guidance has been launched in the virtual circle to run high quality mental health support

Amid growing pressure on UK mental health services integrated by COVID-19, the Good Governance Agency (GGI) and Connect Health have released an industry-leading conference to support NHS leaders and commissioners. Social.

Launched on Tuesday, September 8, a virtual circular table for senior health leaders in the healthcare system, including clinical commissioning committees and foundations, supports the Board Assurance Prompt (BAP) Government’s Ambitious Development Access Psychological Therapies Program and the NHS Long-Term Program. The plan is for another 1.9 million people to receive IAPD services by 2024.

The report, which revolves around six key IAPD key policies, explores how to deal with challenges, including significant funding and labor shortages. By exploring how IAPT services are best suited for the purpose, BAP considers the best use of technology to enhance performance, while operating within agreed financial and personnel recruitment and retention parameters, while ensuring inclusive access, especially for those with vulnerable and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Included in the BAP is a checklist and maturity matrix that help NHS companies understand whether they provide the most effective IAPT and mental health services. It has the best approaches to building the six components of access, service user experience, people, finance, digital and integration.

The six IAPT policies described in the BAP are:

Ease of access – including the use of self-referrals;

First low penetration intervention – in accordance with NICE recommended psychological therapies and a step-by-step care model;

Trained and competent physicians – those with regular medical supervision who focus and support outcomes;

Meaningful treatment choices;

Regular, effect monitoring – session by session; And,

Establishing and maintaining close relationships with primary care, specialized mental health services, tertiary care, social security and employment support services.

Many experts warn that a mental crisis exists. We know that there is an increasing need as a result of those who have experienced severe physical and mental problems during epidemics, and millions of others whose treatment has been delayed now need physical and mental support in the recovery journey. This demonstrates how important high quality IAPT services will be in the coming months. ” Andrew Corbett-Nolan, CEO, GGI