Leeds head coach Marcelo Pilsa says he has “everything sorted out” to be in charge of the club this season.

Pizza ended Leeds’ top-level deportation Championship title July – The club’s first silverware since 1992.

Upon joining the club in the summer of 2018, Pizza signed a two-year contract with Elland Road, with the intention of extending the contract for another season.

Pizza did not want to comment on his future during the championship victory celebrations, but has now confirmed he will stay in the club’s first season in the Premier League.

“I will be working at Leeds United next season,” Bealza told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Liverpool. Sky Sports.

“Everything is in order. I’m sure I’ll be here next season.”

Leeds begin their Premier League campaign against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Pilsa said the trip to Anfield to face the Jர்கrgen Klopp champions was a “very special game”.

“They are one of the best teams in the world, with the best organization and the best players,” Argentina said.

“It’s hard to say how our players are going to adjust with the Premier League. We’re ready for this, but we have to show it on the pitch.”

Pilsa said he will not change his team’s style of play following the promotion.

“We’ll try to play the same way to get started,” he said.

Pizza, says Pep Cardiola, is the best coach he has ever seen. Mauricio Pochettino describes him as his ‘football father’. Marcelo Pizza has been one of the most influential coaches in the sport for over 30 years.

In 2018, Leeds tried to take him back to the Premier League. It is being executed after 16 years of deportation.

16 years later, Leeds United won the championship and returned to the Premier League. We list their fall and ascend to the first plane of English football.

Last season ended with Leeds United’s heartbeat. Despite spending most of the season in the first two places, they failed to deliver automatic advertising and then exited the play-offs for Derby County despite being favorites to improve.

But Marcelo Pizza signed for another year and they returned to go to a better place in 2019/20. Now, after a 16-year wait, Leeds are back in the Premier League as champions.

This is how they did it …