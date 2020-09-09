‘Hard to deny’ Trump wins Nobel Peace Prize with Midast Progress: Newt Kingch

“I am glad that a Norwegian Member of Parliament will be nominated President Trump For the Nobel Peace Prize, ”former House Speaker Newt Kingch said on Wednesday.

“President Obama basically received the Nobel Peace Prize for his uprising, which he gave at the beginning of his administration,” said Fox News contributor Kingrich.Fox & Friends. ”

After a few weeks of helping Broker silence Between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President Trump Nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian office citing Israeli-UAE peace deal

Kingrich said Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize and then openly failed in Syria, defeated the Palestinians and failed in the Middle East.

The appointment, submitted by Norwegian parliamentarian Christian Typring-Gazette, praised Trump’s efforts to resolve protracted conflicts worldwide.

“For his merit, I think he has made more of an effort to build peace between countries than any other Peace Prize nominee,” said Typring-Gazette, a four-time member of parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO legislature. , Told Fox News in an exclusive interview.

Click here for the Fox News app

Kingrich said Trump followed a “very different approach from the Obama administration” and as a result “builds a real relationship” not only with the United Arab Emirates, but also with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Sudan.

“I would not be surprised to see two or three more countries build a relationship with Israel in the next few months, so this is a remarkable achievement … he withdrew the first progress in 25 years,” Kingrich said.

Trump was nominated for the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize by Typing-Jazet, but it failed. Kingrich explained why the second attempt was so important.

“I think the scale of the record is enormous. It dramatically changes the temperature and rhythm of the Middle East, especially if one or two countries follow suit. I think it would be very difficult to reject Trump at that time. It is true that he would have won the Nobel Prize.

John Decker of Fox News contributed to this report.