“Continuing with the Kardashians” ends

Continuing with the Kardashians It ends after its upcoming season. In long Instagram posts, Kim Kardashian West, Chris Jenner and Chloe Kardashian said the season 20, the final season is set to air in early 2021.
“After 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and plenty of spin-off shows, we are grateful to all of you who have seen us this year,” Kardashian West wrote. “Through good times, bad times, joys, tears and many relationships and children. We will always cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we met along the way.”
Kardashian-Jenner family members thanked the “thousands of individuals and businesses” who helped create the show, and gave a shout-out to Ryan Seacrest and their production team in Pune / Murray.
“Without Continuing with the Kardashians, I will not be where I am today. I am very grateful to everyone who has supported me and my family over the past 14 incredible years, “he wrote.” This show made us realize who we are, and I will forever be indebted to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. “
You! Reality series aired since 2007 starring Kardashian-Jenner family members. e!
“E! Kardashian-Jenners’ 14-year-old home and extended family encompasses the life of this empowering family. Together with all of you, we enjoyed following close moments by sharing the family so boldly. In their daily lives,” E! The network said in a statement.
“While this is an absolute blessing, we will miss them wholeheartedly. We respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not yet our final goodbye. Continuing with the Kardashians The final season aired on September 17, 2021. Thanks to the whole family and to our production partners Punim Murray and Ryan Secret Productions for bringing this global event together. “
Courtney Kardashian has voiced her desire to stop working on the show, which was a controversy between him and Kim and Chloe on camera. In season 18, Courtney said he would retire from filming the reality show.
Season 19, the most recent season Continuing, Filming was halted in March due to a corona virus infection and is set to release on September 17.
