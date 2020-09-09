“Continuing with the Kardashians” ends

Continuing with the Kardashians It ends after its upcoming season. In long Instagram posts, Kim Kardashian West, Chris Jenner and Chloe Kardashian said the season 20, the final season is set to air in early 2021.

“After 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and plenty of spin-off shows, we are grateful to all of you who have seen us this year,” Kardashian West wrote. “Through good times, bad times, joys, tears and many relationships and children. We will always cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we met along the way.”

Kardashian-Jenner family members thanked the “thousands of individuals and businesses” who helped create the show, and gave a shout-out to Ryan Seacrest and their production team in Pune / Murray.

“Without Continuing with the Kardashians, I will not be where I am today. I am very grateful to everyone who has supported me and my family over the past 14 incredible years, “he wrote.” This show made us realize who we are, and I will forever be indebted to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. “