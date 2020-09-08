“The Arctic fire burning from mid-June with high activity broke the 2019 record in terms of the amount and intensity reflected in the already estimated CO2 emissions,” said CAMS senior scientist Mark Barrington.
In July, international scientists released a study that said the greenhouse effect increased the region’s chances of sustained warming by at least 600 times.
Scientists from the United Kingdom, Russia, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland have found that the prolonged heat wave that will hit Siberia this year, once every 80,000 years, will be “effectively impossible without human influence” without climate change.
Temperatures in Siberia have been very high for the past few months, with naturally less snow in the Arctic, which is melting faster than any year in the last four decades, data from the US-based research center also showed in July.
The University of Colorado’s National Ice and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) showed that by 2020, the sea ice mass of the Siberian Arctic was lower than in any other year since 1979, and had not decreased so quickly in terms of natural ice and melting cycles.
Those cycles, as depicted by the NSIDC, typically show Arctic ice melting between July and November, although this year’s snow began to clear from early May to early June due to high temperatures and wildfires.
This month the fire has produced smoke equivalent to one-third of Canada’s land area and is capable of traveling hundreds of thousands of kilometers by air, Games researchers said.
“The frequency of high-intensity wildfires is increasing, which is one of the biggest risk factors for hot and dry conditions as a result of extreme weather conditions driven by climate change,” Games said in a statement yesterday.
“In addition, wildfires cause much greater air pollution than industrial emissions because they form a mixture of particles, carbon monoxide and other pollutants.”
Between Canada and Russia, that environmental catastrophe is that the North Pole ice sheet has melted so much this year that it has eroded.
The island in the Arctic Circle is not new.
They usually occur between May and October and between July and August, although this year is different because the most damaging plaques appeared to ignite in early June.