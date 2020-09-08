Mulan Ignore explained: Why some fans are avoiding the new remake of Disney

Disney



Mulan, Disney’s latest live-action remake of a girlfriend’s 90s cartoon classic, Divides critics. Some appreciate its visibility and Thematic vibration, When Others criticized Its neutral characters and plot. But it also divides social media, with many calling for you to ignore the new image Available at Disney Plus for $ 30.

Ignorance circles around two Chinese issues: treatment for Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region – where some of the film was filmed – and China’s suppression of human liberties in Hong Kong.

As novelist Jeanette Ng noted in a tweet on Monday, Mulan receives “special thanks” to the “advertising department of the CBC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regional Committee”. It is the propaganda arm of the Xianjang government of the ruling Communist Party of China, where it is estimated More than one million Uyghur Muslims have been forced into re-education camps.

To say that Fighting religious fundamentalism and separatism, The Chinese Communist Party has ordered Uighur Muslims into these camps The blanket of re-education has been reported to include cheap labor And Mandarin learning for crimes Including prayer or growing a beard.

The credits also thank the Public Security Bureau in Durban, a municipality within Xinjiang. This was allowed last October By the U.S. government under the list of organizations for human rights violations. Thousands have retweeted that some support for Mulan is tantamount to being complicit in these human rights violations.

Another reason for concern is the comments made by Mulan’s leading actress Yifi Liu last August. “I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong,” he posted on Weibo.

Protests in Hong Kong have reached a new peak, with a handover bill two months ago giving Chinese courts the power over important Hong Kong legal cases. Opponents of the movement have largely agreed not to support China, but to call for a police crackdown on violent protests.

“This is obviously a very complicated situation. I am not an expert. I hope all of this will be resolved soon,” he said. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Joshua Wong, a Hong Kong activist and politician On Friday Liu brought up the comments, When the film debuted on Disney Plus, it encouraged “everyone who believes in human rights for #BoycottMulan”. This tweet has over 27,000 retweets.

Disney was approached for comment, but did not immediately respond.