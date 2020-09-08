Home Entertainment London Film Festival ‘more accessible’ as series released | London Film Festival

London Film Festival 'more accessible' as series released | London Film Festival

Sep 08, 2020 0 Comments

This year’s organizers PFI London Film Festival Presenting 58 films digitally and delivering them socially to distant audiences at independent cinemas in the UK has promised the most accessible nationwide event in its history.

The festival, now in its 64th edition, has released a project featuring films from 40 countries by directors including Steve McQueen. Philida Lloyd, Spike Lee, Miranda July and Francis Lee.

In normal years, attending the festival means booking tickets for screenings in the South Bank or West End of London. The director of the festival, Tricia Dutt, said the corona virus forced a serious reconsideration.

“It simply came to our notice then. I look forward to returning to theaters as soon as we can, but I also like the innovations we are experimenting with this year, ”he said.

Ben Roberts, The PFI The CEO said: “Even if it was born out of crisis, this year’s LFF version will still be accessible.”

The new hybrid route movement will include virtual premieres of about 50 films, which can only be booked by viewers in the UK. Some will be screened live, while others will be available for 72 hours. Each is only available to view once.

Some of the films will be screened at PFI South Bank and in independent theaters across the UK Cardiff Chapter, House in Manchester And Queen’s Theater in Belfast.

All of these can dramatically increase the number of visitors, however how many are left. “It’s very hard to know,” Dutt said. “We strike in completely new ways. I really do not want to speculate… This is new. We’ve going big and hoping to reach a lot of people.”

Another change will ask the public who wins the festival’s four prizes – Best Fiction Feature, Best Documentary, Best Short Film and Best XR (Extended Reality).

Some of the films will be free to watch, including screenings of the opening film McQueen’s Swamp, which tells the story of the trial. Swamp nine And is one of five films he has produced for the BBC. However it is not available online.

Other films on the show include Thomas WinterbergAnother round, In which Mats Mickelson is featured as a frustrated teacher who decides he wants to be a little drunk every day. “I would say we should all do the same, but I think after you’ve seen the film you know it’s not a big idea,” Dudley said.

Social justice, he said, is not surprising given the events of the year and the continued interest of the directors. In that category is South London’s Yemi Pamiro and her documentary One Man and His Shoes, Which explores the increasing commercialization of black culture through the lens of Michael Jordan and his coaches.

The closing film will be the second feature of Lew, who made his name with romantic drama Of God Home country. UmKnight, Starring Kate Winslet and Sawyer Ronan, is a 19th century love story set in Dorset on Jurassic Beach.

Dutt also announced the world premiere of the recovery Peter WolanS The neglected 1987 film Friendship Death, which portrayed a young Tilda Swindon as an alien, was sent for the purpose of promoting reform to prevent peace and the destruction of humans. “This is what we all need now,” Dutt said, “an alien tilda Swindon makes us feel good.”

