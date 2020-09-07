LG’s entry-level PX LED TV goes on sale, which reduces competition

Following the launch of its mid- and high-end 2020 LED TV in the spring, LG is finally releasing its very affordable, entry-level PX LED range in the UK market.

55in (OLED55BX6LB) and 65in (OLED65BX6LB) BX OLEDs on sale this week Curry And John Lewis, Prices 00 1300 and 2000 respectively.

Those figures are more or less the same as the already announced US price – $ 1500 for the 55in model and 00 2300 for the larger size.

Therefore, LG PXs are entering the market as some of the most affordable premium TVs ever released this year, which cuts down on the most affordable OLEDs. Sony And Panasonic – No wonder LG is considering, still offering LED panels for the competition. Their prices are slightly higher SamsungEntry level Q60T QLED TV range, and parallel to the next-range-Q70T.

LG’s PX range sits below the CX range, offering the 55’s and 65’s models for the 00 1800 and 00 2800, respectively, as well as the new 2020 48in model. What is the difference between the two limits? They actually share a lot in common with its face – Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQIncludes HDR10 and HLG support, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 ( eARC, Variable update rate And 120fps support), and LG’s AI image and AI sound processing.

There is a contradiction in their processors: the CX uses all the new and upgraded Alpha 9 Gen 3, while the PX solution for the previous generation Alpha 7 Gen 3 found on LG LG’s top 2019 LED TVs.

Considering the success of LG OLEDs last year (The LG C9 Our favorite TV of 2019, no less), which is not a bad thing – however, as we have found in our recent tests LG CX OLED And LG GX OLED, The new 2020 processor helps to provide more dark details, richer colors and better mobility compared to last year.

Will the PX dominate LG’s 2020 OLED range as the best value-added TV, or is it worth spending a little more on a model from the next range? Hope to find out very soon.

