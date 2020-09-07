Italy opens competitive trial on Apple, Google and Dropbox

Competitive power of Italy Announced Cloud storage services run by Apple, Dropbox and Google were monitored on Monday after hearing numerous complaints about unfair business practices.

The Competition and Market Authority says it has launched a total of six investigations into Google Drive, Apple’s iCloud and Dropbox.

According to the translation, the company is investigating whether the three companies failed to specify exactly how their services collect and use consumer data for business purposes. News release. It also determines whether Dropbox has failed to provide clear and accessible guidelines on how to exit contracts with consumer service or pursue dispute resolution out of court.

The inquiry comes in the wake of a major drive by the European Union for technology companies Clarify their terms and conditions And provide greater privacy protections for consumers. Last year, Facebook Agreed to change its terms and conditions Under pressure from EU officials.

In July, Italian authorities Conducted testing at local offices Apple and Amazon as part of a separate competitive investigation. That investigation seeks to determine whether Apple and Amazon are engaged in anti-competitive collaboration in the sale of Apple products and Beats headphones.

Representatives from Apple, Dropbox and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Watch: How American Hopeless Law Works, What Does It Mean for Big Tech?