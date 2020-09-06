Surprising thing that no one in the grocery store wants to do

The grocery store of 2020 is very different compared to the end of 2020. Many things are now considered that customers can do without any problem Insecure. Some of them are considered by many to be their favorite parts of shopping at the supermarket.

Mask requirements, Non-contact payments, And even Empty shelves Not trivial or not necessarily enjoyable. However, one thing that people don’t really like when shopping right now is actually quite amazing!

While the average time people spend at the grocery store has increased over the past 20 years, now people say they want to spend less time indoors and make fewer trips Mountain.

“One thing we see of all retailers is less travel,” says Walter Rob, former co-CEO of Whole Foods Markets. “A value in commercialization, etc. is very low because everyone wants to get in and out.”

Although people spend about 40 minutes inside the store for a trip, many now use the time to shop online at home and with others. when it is there There is no evidence The virus spreads on food or surfaces, and it travels Through the air. So being in an enclosed space for long periods of time is even more dangerous.

With no carts to disinfect, arrows to follow or social distance to keep in mind, shopping online via virtual aisles is becoming increasingly popular in times of corona virus infection.

Walmart now accepts grocery orders Via email. The target is delivered Curbside pickup For online grocery orders. Whole Foods recently announced a complete Permanent online grocery store Will open in Brooklyn, New York. The sole purpose of the location is to execute virtual orders so no one can come in and browse.

