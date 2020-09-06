Mars will be seen in the sky above the UK tonight – where, when and how best to look

Astronomers say you can see Mars in the sky tonight.

The Red Planet – the second smallest – is set to be seen around the world this evening.

Starcasters will be able to see this tonight before further observance in the coming weeks.

The prediction of its visibility was recently made by astronomers including NASA.

It is set up to create an interesting view for those looking at space at the right time.

What’s going on in the sky tonight? When do you really know Mars?

Here is a quick guide on how to make the best use of what is being observed tonight.

What’s going on tonight?



Astronomers have revealed that tonight is especially a special observation night.

This is because it is the first of many astronomical studies involving the Red Planet.

Bruce McClure of Earthsky Mars is the “planet to see this month and next!”

Tonight though, the moon will clear the planet of “past” – which is good news for star viewers.

According to McClure, this is a good opportunity to see that “the moon will help identify Mars.”

This will be more useful as you will soon know what it looks like before other adjustments.

In particular, the Earth will move in October between a “very bright and red” Mars and the Sun.

NASA has further confirmed what is expected tonight Its official website Recently.

The space agency said “Mars will appear near the waning Gibbs Moon”.

When do you know Mars?



According to Ertsky, the moon and Mars rise several hours after sunset.

They are expected to be in the middle of the evening from 9pm to 10pm local time.

This is “the time of your watch wherever you are in the world”.

NASA says the Moon and Mars will be closer in the early morning.

The former is expected to reach its highest point in the night sky at 4 p.m.

At this time, NASA has reported that Mars will appear 1.5 degrees to the right.

You should note, however, that this is invisible to the naked eye.

You can see it clearly if you have a good telescope, but don’t worry if you don’t have an experienced Starcaser – regular telescopes will do.

“The Red Planet will appear in the same view if you look with most binoculars,” NASA said.

Sorted!

How do you start a star show?

Earthsky says, “Stargazing is for everyone”, but many of us do not know where to start.

It may be tempting to buy a telescope, but the astronomy website warns against doing so.

Instead, start with a regular pair of telescopes – at least until you get more experience.

You will want to make yourself comfortable and find a dark place somewhere.

This should give you direct access to the night sky – with as few obstacles as possible.

Then all you have to do is simple vision and start noticing the planets, star clusters etc.

Tonight, it is good to identify the moon in advance of contact with Mars.

That way you can easily find out in the evening and you will know what it is.

You can find more advice on starcasing here By NASA As well as EarthSky website.