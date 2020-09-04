Home Science Scientists first dissect a triple-star system in a galaxy to form its planetary disk

Scientists first dissect a triple-star system in a galaxy to form its planetary disk

Sep 04, 2020 0 Comments
Scientists first dissect a triple-star system in a galaxy to form its planetary disk

Groups of stars can tear their planet-forming disk into smaller pieces, leaving distorted, malformed rings, scientists can find in a breakthrough study.

Solar families like us Orbiting in the same, flat plane as their planets in general. But, as a team of international scientists found in a new study, this is not always the case.

READ  Starling test reaches over 100Mbps, is there a problem ahead of NBN?

You May Also Like

Starling test reaches over 100Mbps, is there a problem ahead of NBN?

Starling test reaches over 100Mbps, is there a problem ahead of NBN?

The Ultimate Beginners SARMs Guide

Giant fish caught in gravity waves

Breakthrough reduces the search for intelligent life in the Milky Way

Breakthrough reduces the search for intelligent life in the Milky Way

NASA congratulates Indian astronomers on Star Galaxy discovery | India News

NASA congratulates Indian astronomers on Star Galaxy discovery | India News

Hubble shows the true size of Andromeda

Hubble shows the true size of Andromeda

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *