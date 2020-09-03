You can also play visual videos like DCL’s new paper

DCL has made a name for itself Affordable TV set And Phones, But the company also wants to demonstrate that it can innovate with new technology. Today it announces something called NXTPAPER – a new type of display that provides better eye protection by reducing flicker, blue light and light output. The result is similar, the company said E ink, Calls this a “combination of screen and paper.” DCL claims to have received eye protection certificates from the German Rhine Laboratory and holds 11 different patents for eye protection.

Do not expect NXTPAPER to appear on the smartphone. DCL said it is for big devices like this Tablets Or e-readers. The new screen technology will support full HD definition and allow smooth video playback in a paper-like experience. DCL said its version will offer 25 percent more variation compared to e-ink. It uses a “highly reflective screen” to “reuse natural light” and removes backlight in the process. DCL claims that NXDPAAP is 36 percent thinner than conventional LCDs when offered with greater variation. The company claims that the new screen technology is also 65 percent more powerful, as it does not require its own lighting. This way, the devices do not require large batteries for prolonged use.