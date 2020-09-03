Trump is silent as world leaders demand answers to Putin on the Navalny poison

The German government announced on Wednesday that Alexei Navalny had been poisoned with a chemical neurotransmitter from the Novichok group – the Kremlin’s Russian spy Sergei Skribal and his daughter were poisoned in the UK in March 2018.

Leaders around the world, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have strongly condemned and called on the Russian government to respond. But US President Donald Trump – who has faced harsh criticism for his lenient approach to Russia – has been almost silent on Navalny’s poisoning, a US response from a National Security Council spokesman on Wednesday.

This is the latest incident in which Trump has failed to speak to the Kremlin and seek answers to issues ranging from electoral intervention to the forthcoming bounties on US troops in Afghanistan.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Merkel called Navalny a “victim of a crime” and said, “They wanted to silence him, and I condemn this on behalf of the entire federal government.”

CNN’s Stephanie Halas, Brioni Jones and Gianluca Mesophire contributed to the report.