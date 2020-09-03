‘AGT’ Semi-Final 2020: Who is advancing?

Salt Lake City – Kennedy Dots Moving towards “Eight“Semi-final.

Standing on stage with the other 10 performers, the 15-year-old country singer became emotional as she waited to hear her fate. The night before, the judges of the show had given mixed reviews about his performance – in particular Howie Mandel, Told her he was not sold on Kennedy’s original song.

But in the end, it came down to the votes of the audience. The curious country star from Logan was the first act to be pushed to the semifinals in Wednesday night’s episode.

“I can’t believe this! Thank you so much for your votes. That means a lot to me, ”Kennedy began to cry.

“First, I know America will see that shine in you,” he said Heidi Klum, Who defended the singer against Mandel on Tuesday night. “They will see that you have something special and that Howie did something wrong and that you are right by singing a song they wrote. So proud of you. Always stick to your gut. Always ask yourself, go for it. ”

Country duo Broken Roots, spoken word artist Brandon Leigh and singer Selena were the other three acts to advance to the semifinals based on audience votes from Tuesday night. The acrobatic act known as the Bello Sisters also thanked the judges.

After the episode aired, Kennedy released a video FacebookThanks for the support, friends, family and fans.

“When I was on that stage, I was so grateful to be so far away,” Kennedy said Video. “I’m so emotional right now, like I’m crying out of nowhere.

The semi-finals will feature 22 acts on September 8 and 15 – 20 people pushed forward based on the votes of 20 spectators and two wild cards selected by the judges.