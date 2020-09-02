The Tigers are afraid to roar into the top four

Tiger coach Damien Hardwick mark it with a sigh of relief.

Richmond will not look back more than a 27-point victory over Fremond – a win that simply had to be completed as the Tigers continued their attempt to lock up the top four.

The result of 8.8 (56) to 4.5 (29) at the Metric Stadium on Wednesday night was one of the biggest victories for the Tigers. Truth be told, they move very quickly.

Hardwick had his frustrations throughout as the Tokers rejected Richmond’s scoring power, but the two-time Premiership coach could rest assured that his side would enter its 16th round.

Not that it was beautiful.

Richmond advanced to an early lead in the first quarter and kept the Tokers at arm’s length for the remaining matches.

Fremont moved back to reach a goal in the final shift in the low-scoring affair, proved to be caught in midfield and organized in defense, but the Tigers managed to win ugly, scoring four goals in the final period.

It was the Tigers’ ninth win from the last 11 games and although it was not their best, the Hardwick charges were just as important as maintaining momentum over their next final slump.

Here comes Cavalry Key Tigers on the Path to Heavyweight Conflict

Is Graham staying?

The out-of-contract Tigers midfielder has been out of Richmond midfield this season, but is doing a good job of retaining his place ahead of this year’s final series. The 2017 Premiership player entered the fray with an average of 20 dismissals in the Tigers ’last two games, and was again busy against the Tokers with 18 touches and a goal. The contestant has been meticulously watching the 22-year-old, but he is doing a solid job of taking his place, even with some quality tigers to return to in the coming weeks.

Jack Graham took action against the Tokers. Image: Getty Images via AFL Photos



Serong Rising Star strengthens claims

Frio young Caleb Serong has topped the race rankings for this year’s NAB AFL Rising Star for a reason. When he was Fremond’s top nine against star-studded Richmond midfield on Wednesday night, he collected 22 disposals and five passes in a typically hard-working and brilliant display. The Talkers No. 8 draft pick was the best in his first season.

Caleb Serong gets a handball against the Tigers. Image: Getty Images via AFL Photos



Solid income for Hogan

The Tokers brought back Jesse Hogan for his first game after the fifth round, but the tough conditions of being a returning player, let alone a goal in the forward half of Fremont. Hogan had another turbulent season with injuries and was also protected at scratch level, but came forward and worked hard to get down to the game. He finished with 13 outs, taking two points from the competition as a reminder of his immense potential.

Richmond 2.2 4.3 4.4 8.8 (56)

FREMANTLE 1.0 1.2 3.4 4.5 (29)

Goals

Richmond: Lynch 3, Arts, Graham, Higgins, Macintosh, Revolt

In Fremond: Crowd 2, Taberner, Walters

The better

Richmond: Short, Pickett, Graham, Howley, Lynch, Vlastuin

In Fremond: Acre, Serong, Fife, Prisha, Serra, Konga

Injuries

Richmond: No.

In Fremond: No.