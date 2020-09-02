Forget the Pixel 4a 5G – Samsung’s new phone can offer less than 5G

If you have a cheap 5G phone, it looks like Samsung is closing in with its new Galaxy A42 5G. The phone must be formatted Google Pixel 4a 5G And OnePlus North Competitor.

Although Samsung has not officially released the price of the Galaxy A42 5G, it is below the 9,399 Galaxy A51, Which is currently Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone. So expect the Galaxy A42 5G to cut it.

But with the OnePlus Nord offering an affordable, well-defined and critically acclaimed 5G phone, and the upcoming Pixel 4A5G set, the Galaxy A42 5G should bring its A-Game to the affordable phone arena.

The Galaxy A42 5G OnePlus Nord has a larger display than the 6.44-inch display, as it uses a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a teardrop selfie camera cutout. However, we do not know if the Galaxy A42 5G will have a higher update-rate display; OnePlus Nord has a smooth 90 Hz upgrade rate.

Like the OnePlus Nord, the Galaxy A42 5G will use a quad rear-camera lineup, but we still don’t know what the camera combination will be. We expect a high megapixel main camera that supports telephotos and ultra wide-angle cameras.

OnePlus Nord offers impressive-sized cameras, but it doesn’t throw us off with its performance. So there is an opportunity here to perform better than the Galaxy A42 5G OnePlus Nord.

(Image credit: Samsung)

We do not know the display size of the Pixel 4a 5G, although we expect it to be similar to the Pixel 4a or slightly larger. But the Pixel 4A5G has a non-5G sibling to use the same rear camera; I.e. single 12.2MP camera.

With four rear cameras, the Galaxy A42 beats the pixel based on 5G hardware. But Google’s image processing on the software side is very interesting, so Samsung phone should also bring strong computational photo to the table.

This is all we know about the Galaxy A42 5G because Samsung is not very generous with information.

The phone was unveiled at its Life Unstoppable Virtual Event, which gave an overview of the upcoming Samsung devices and also revealed the Galaxy Tab A7. That new tablet is effectively a budget Galaxy Tab S7, Although Samsung declined to specify any price. However, it said the tablet will come with a 10.4-inch display and will focus on media consumption.

No release dates have been specified for the Galaxy A42 5G or the Galaxy Tab A7, but we expect them to see this fall, which will be the domain domain early next year Samsung Galaxy S21.