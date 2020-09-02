Home Technology Forget the Pixel 4a 5G – Samsung’s new phone can offer less than 5G

Forget the Pixel 4a 5G – Samsung’s new phone can offer less than 5G

Sep 02, 2020 0 Comments
Forget the Pixel 4a 5G - Samsung's new phone can offer less than 5G

If you have a cheap 5G phone, it looks like Samsung is closing in with its new Galaxy A42 5G. The phone must be formatted Google Pixel 4a 5G And OnePlus North Competitor.

Although Samsung has not officially released the price of the Galaxy A42 5G, it is below the 9,399 Galaxy A51, Which is currently Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone. So expect the Galaxy A42 5G to cut it.

READ  The iPhone 12 video shows a new design - but there is a big catch

You May Also Like

The iPhone 12 video shows a new design - but there is a big catch

The iPhone 12 video shows a new design – but there is a big catch

Black Ops Cold War Official Radiation-Tracking Support Eurogamer.net

Black Ops Cold War Official Radiation-Tracking Support Eurogamer.net

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Live Stream: How to watch the launch event

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Live Stream: How to watch the launch event

Everything We Know So Far [Updated]

Everything We Know So Far [Updated]

Welcome to TechRadar's PC Gaming Week 2020

Welcome to TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2020

PS5 backwards compatibility "won't be possible" for PS3 games and older, Ubisoft says

PS5 backwards compatibility “will never be possible” for PS3 games and more mature, Ubisoft says

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *