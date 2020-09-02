ABC reports that DHS has blocked an intelligence report calling for a Russian attack on Biden’s mental health

In a draft bulletin obtained by the network entitled “Russia is likely to reduce the health of American candidates to influence the 2020 election”, analysts said with “high confidence” that Russian bad influence actors are likely to continue to underestimate the presidential candidates by poor accusations, according to ABC News The bulletin also raised efforts to criticize China and Iran President Donald Trump, The network announced.
The bulletin was submitted to the DHS Legislative and Public Affairs Office for review on July 7, according to emails received by ABC News, to be distributed to state, federal and local law enforcement on July 9, but not to the public. Also show that according to the Emails Network, DHS Commander-in-Chief John Countenis prevented the bulletin from being sent out.
“Please stop sending this until you get a chance to speak [acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf], “Wrote Countess, according to ABC News.
DHS for CNN comment.
The blocked intelligence comes almost two months before the 2020 presidential election, amid concerns over Russian interference in the election.
In August, U.S. intelligence officials Information provided For lawmakers and presidential campaigns to point out that Russia is behind the ongoing misinformation targeting the former vice president. William R. Snyder, director of the National Counter-Intelligence and Security Center and the top election security officer for the U.S. intelligence community. Ivanina Said In August, Russia said it was working to “reduce” former Biden’s White House effort and that China “wants” a decision that Trump will not re-elect.