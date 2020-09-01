Federal judge orders Georgia to extend deadline for return of absent judges

Eleanor Rose, Georgia’s U.S. Northern District Judge, wrote that these “extraordinary times” were the reason voters were given relief.
“The court noted that it was reluctant to interfere in Georgia’s legal election machinery. However, where the risk of money laundering is high, as here, narrowly designed preventive relief is appropriate,” Rose wrote. “As a result, the court found that extending the deadline for non-receipt of ballot papers by three … business days was appropriate.
Ross’s order is to be postmarked by Election Day and count the votes cast at 7pm on November 6th.
Although it granted an extension of the deadline for absentee ballots, Rose’s short orders denied other changes requested in the cases, including free ballot mailing, expedited notification of non-presentation application defects, automatic mailing of absentee ballots to all voters, and ballot collection by third-party organizations. .
Georgia’s Undersecretary of State Jordan Fuchs called the order a “bad idea” and said the government plans to appeal against it.
“Extending the missing ballot receipt deadline is a bad idea, as election officials are unable to complete the post-election tasks required by law. We plan to immediately appeal Judge Rose’s decision,” Fuchs said in a statement.