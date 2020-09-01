Federal judge orders Georgia to extend deadline for return of absent judges

Eleanor Rose, Georgia’s U.S. Northern District Judge, wrote that these “extraordinary times” were the reason voters were given relief.

“The court noted that it was reluctant to interfere in Georgia’s legal election machinery. However, where the risk of money laundering is high, as here, narrowly designed preventive relief is appropriate,” Rose wrote. “As a result, the court found that extending the deadline for non-receipt of ballot papers by three … business days was appropriate.

The lawsuit, filed by The New Georgia Project, an independent voter registration body, seeks to change related state laws. Absent ballot Manipulation in the state, including extending the deadline for receiving ballots not beyond ET by 7pm on November 3rd.

Ross’s order is to be postmarked by Election Day and count the votes cast at 7pm on November 6th.