Ant and this morning of December why they are not socially distant

If ever there was a duo, it would be Tele favorites Ant & Dec.

The couple is currently hosting Britain’s Got Talent, Appeared together This morning The sofa was today (September 1) and unlike hosts Holly Willow and Philip Schofield they were able to sit next to each other.

Explaining why people like Holly and Bill should not be sidelined, Ant & Des expressed that they wanted to form a ‘partnership’, thus allowing them to communicate more closely.

“We work Britain’s Got Talent At this time and in other matters, we are being tested once every four days, “explained And McFartlin.

Declan Tonnelly continued: “Like the Premier League footballers – the similarities end. But once every four or five days we rest – up to the throat and nose – so basically our families are connected, we form an alliance so we can sit next to each other.”

Bill asked the couple if there were still limits to what they could do. “Yeah, we have to be careful where we go and who we see,” Ant said.

December later joked: “But there’s nothing new there.”

Ann & December will be offering new series soon I am a celebrity, Moving from Australia this year Krich Castle in North Wales, Due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The pair are set to mark 30 years In business on the show with the appearance of BBC Radio 2 My life on the mixstep Sunday, September 6 Show

This morning It airs on ITV on weekdays from 10am. Britain’s Got Talent Will be back on ITV on Saturday, September 5 at 8pm.





