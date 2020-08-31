Studio apartment outlined with mattress hanging over staircase

A actual estate listing for a studio condominium has elevated a handful of eyebrows following individuals found a little something harmful about where by the bed is located.

The studio at Pavilion Road, Worthing, south of London, is positioned in a “popular location” according to its listing on On The Market.com.

It’s also “spacious and well-converted” and has a selling price tag of much more than A$225,000.

Outside the house of the studio at Pavilion Highway, Worthing. Source: Symonds and Studying through On The Market place.com Much more

It attributes a kitchen area spot and a rest room, but what’s actually caught the focus of people today is where the bed is located.

Photos show the mattress established up about the staircase at the entrance to the loft studio. A tiny stage ladder seems to be set up for access.

Men and women on Twitter ended up stunned by the listing.

“Seriously…What takes place if you are a restless sleeper or 1 of these sleepers who receives up in the center of the evening to raid the fridge? Or maybe shopping for this position has the included reward of bodyweight decline?” one lady tweeted.

The placement of the mattress has elevated a few eyebrows. Supply: Symonds and Reading through through On The Market.com Additional

1 male explained the listing came as a reminder of how fortunate he is.

“I’m retaining this image for those days when my life would seem grim. Then I’ll bear in mind I have a bed in a room. On the flooring,” he tweeted.

An additional person tweeted the listing “is simply – just a no” whilst one more named the bed a “death trap”.

Despite the shock and dismay at the listing, it seems someone’s snapped up the home as it is no extended reside on the web site.

Do you have a tale suggestion? E mail: [email protected].

You can also observe us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and obtain the Yahoo Information application from the Application Keep or Google Perform.