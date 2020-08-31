Proof indicates an animal that roamed with the dinosaurs went into a hibernation-like condition to endure

The Lystrosaurus is a mammal-like animal from the early Triassic period of time that roamed modern-day working day locations such as India, South Africa and Antarctica about 250 million decades ago. It has tusks like an elephant and a beak equivalent to a turtle, and it was approximately the dimensions of a pig.

Experts at the College of Washington made use of fossils of the animal’s tusks to examination for stress discrepancies involving the species living in polar climates and hotter kinds, these types of as in Africa. The tusks are crucial due to the fact they can evaluate intervals of time in the animal’s life, equivalent to rings on a tree.

They found prolonged worry steady with animals that experience torpor, or prolonged rest this kind of as hibernation, and it is the oldest instance of torpor known in fossil information.

“These preliminary findings suggest that entering into a hibernation-like state is not a reasonably new sort of adaptation. It is an historical one particular,” guide creator Megan Whitney, a doctoral student in biology at the University of Washington, reported in a information release.