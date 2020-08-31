China threatens Czech Senate Speaker Vystrcil about Taiwan pay a visit to

The Czech senate’s Milos Vystrcil and his spouse wave to salute the push in Taipei, Taiwan, on August 30, 2020.

Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil will “pay out a major price tag” for making an formal journey to Taiwan and China will not sit idly by, the Chinese government’s best diplomat mentioned on Monday, in a warning brushed off by Taiwan’s government.

Vystrcil arrived in Taipei on Sunday on a take a look at to promote organization one-way links with Taiwan, expressing the Czech Republic would not bow to Beijing’s objections.

Speaking when in Germany, Chinese Condition Councillor Wang Yi stated there would be retribution.

“The Chinese federal government and Chinese men and women will not likely get a laissez-faire angle or sit idly by, and will make him fork out a heavy price tag for his limited-sighted behaviour and political opportunism,” China’s Foreign Ministry cited Wang as saying.