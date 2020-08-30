Home Science Coronavirus United kingdom: Well being worker statements coronavirus will not exist

Coronavirus UK: Health worker claims coronavirus doesn't exist

Care Uk say their connect with centres had been ‘handling a peak of 400% far more phone calls than standard

A woman working for a significant NHS service provider is currently being investigated after saying in a video shared on social media that coronavirus does not exist.

Louise Hampton, who performs for Treatment United kingdom, shared the clip on Fb on Wednesday, claiming her services had been ‘dead’ all over the UK’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Sitting down in her motor vehicle, she brandishes what she calls her ‘certificate of bollocks’, congratulating her for having ‘made a distinction to patients’ and the NHS coronavirus response.

She adds: ‘I’m an real NHS employee and seemingly I labored really tough through Covid. Did I bollocks. That’s why it is a certification of bollocks.

Certificate of Bollocks!#Covid1984#NWO#WWG1WGA#SaveOurChildren

Geplaatst doorway Louise Hampton op Woensdag 26 augustus 2020

‘Our support was useless. We weren’t obtaining the phone calls, it was lifeless. Covid is a load of bollocks, so this is my certificate of bollocks.

‘I didn’t clap for the NHS, I didn’t clap for myself. Mainly because why would I clap for myself when I did f**k all?’

In a assertion Treatment British isles stated: ‘We are conscious of this video, which we take into consideration to be materially inaccurate in a selection of methods, and can confirm that a member of staff is subject matter to investigation.

‘We be expecting all our colleagues and providers to guidance the work of the NHS in supplying the community the proper info and aid through the pandemic.

Care UK worker Louise Hampton claiming coronavirus is a 'load of bollocks' in a video shared on Facebook

Louise Hampton provides what she calls her ‘certificate of bollocks’ congratulating her for her perform

‘Our get in touch with centres ended up, in simple fact, exceptionally occupied, managing a peak of 400% more phone calls than standard. Our teams confirmed enormous commitment and perseverance in providing the support, and we have rightly thanked them for the initiatives they have created.’

In a later on submit Ms Hampton claimed she had gained ‘so a lot of messages of help from people today such as NHS workers who are speaking out about their activities.’

On her Facebook profile she describes the coronavirus outbreaks as a ‘scamdemic’ and has shared a variety of posts from anti-maskers.

Metro.co.british isles has contacted Ms Hampton for remark.

Get in contact with our news group by emailing us at [email protected]

For additional stories like this, check our news page.

