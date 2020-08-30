Athletics announce favourable coronavirus examination video game vs. Astros postponed

The Oakland Athletics experienced a person member of their business exam favourable for the coronavirus, producing Important League Baseball to postpone the team’s video game Sunday versus the Houston Astros.

The finale of the A’s three-sport sequence at Moment Maid Park was termed off considerably less than 4 hours before it was scheduled to get started.

The A’s stated the group executed screening and speak to tracing for the overall touring get together Sunday morning and would self-isolate in Houston with advised basic safety safety measures in area. Oakland has an off day Monday before becoming scheduled for a three-video game sequence in Seattle starting up Tuesday.

The Astros conquer the Athletics 6-3 on Saturday night for a doubleheader sweep. They won the very first game 4-2. The doubleheader was scheduled soon after the A’s and Astros made a decision not to participate in Friday night time to increase awareness of racial inequality in the wake of the police taking pictures of 29-yr-old Jacob Blake, a Black male, in Wisconsin.

COVID-19 screening has now postponed 38 games. On Saturday, all 30 key league teams played on the identical day for the to start with time due to the fact July 26.

MLB’s strategy to play a pandemic-shortened 60-video game typical time has been interrupted by beneficial coronavirus exams, protests above racial injustice, a hurricane and rain — and which is just in the earlier week.

The Astros and Angels moved up Thursday’s match to Tuesday forward of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Louisiana on Thursday morning. Houston’s activity Wednesday from the Angels was postponed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.