Trump to take a look at Hurricane Laura storm problems in Texas, Louisiana

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will be in Texas and Louisiana on Saturday to tour damage induced by Hurricane Laura, a enormous storm that leveled residences and firms as it slammed ashore this week with 150-mph winds.

Trump will stop by Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Orange, Texas, the White Household reported. He is established to study destruction from the Group 4 storm, which made landfall on Thursday, and obtain briefings on emergency operations and relief efforts.

The president arrived in Louisiana at 1:19 p.m. ET. Reporters traveling with the president could see blue tarps on homes and particles from Air Force A person.

As we were being landing, we could see scenes of particles, blue tarps on properties, foundations the place houses may possibly have been, trailer park with jumbled trailers.

The storm still left tens of 1000’s with out electricity and has been blamed for at the very least 14 deaths in accordance to the Connected Press.

Trump signed a catastrophe declaration for Louisiana on Friday.

“Now it turned out we acquired a little bit fortunate. It was extremely big. It was quite powerful but it handed quickly,” Trump said Thursday throughout a visit to the headquarters of the Federal Unexpected emergency Administration Company.

Trump at RNC:Trump’s RNC speech lacked some coronavirus safeguards. That could possibly have been the point

The Louisiana Division of Health and fitness estimated that far more than 220,000 individuals are with no drinking water. Restoration of individuals products and services could acquire months or months, and complete rebuilding could acquire a long time.

Forty nursing houses have been relying on turbines, and assessments were underway to establish if a lot more than 860 inhabitants in 11 facilities that had been evacuated could return.

Contributing: The Each day Advertiser