Get your to start with glimpse at the new Nvidia Ampere graphics card in this formal video clip

Aug 26, 2020 0 Comments
Get your first look at the new Nvidia Ampere graphics card in this official video

Nvidia has confirmed the layout of the RTX 30-sequence. Alluding to considerably of what has been spotted in multiple leaks above the earlier couple of months, Nvidia’s hottest video clip titled ‘The Exceptional Art & Science of Graphics Card Design’ delivers our initial glimpse of the Nvidia Ampere graphics playing cards.

The video, embedded previously mentioned, demonstrates Nvidia’s engineers explaining the technique of creating productive cooling solutions for graphics playing cards, with a supporting submit on the Nvidia web site. It also focuses on what requires to be performed in get to strengthen upon earlier designs, this kind of as the RTX 20-collection Founders Editions, with the most up-to-date Ampere era graphics playing cards.

