Every thing We Know About Blackpink & Selena Gomez’s Sweet New Collab ‘Ice Cream’ (So Much)

Get all set Blink, Selenators and pop fans alike, simply because we are just times away from the release of “Ice Cream,” Blackpink‘s hotly-expected new collaboration with Selena Gomez!

Although the single is set for release Friday (Aug. 28), the K-pop group and the celebrity have been steadily dropping teasers in the kind of posters, snippets and what show up to be online video stills for months to hoopla its grand unveiling to the planet.

Down below, we have rounded up every thing we know so considerably about “Ice Product” forward of its release.

Collaborating With Blackpink Was a “Huge, Large Dream” For Selena

Blackpink and Gomez could be a environment aside in the course of the pandemic, but that didn’t halt the stars from connecting around FaceTime to chat about their collab in a new teaser video clip. During the phone, Rosé many thanks Gomez for leaping on the monitor, admitting the Blackpink girls have “been a big supporter of [hers] for a extended time.”

“I’m so stoked,” the pop singer replies, letting them know the emotion and fandom are most definitely mutual. “This is a large, significant desire for me and I can’t wait.”

The online video also commences and finishes with a very small snippet of the track’s opening instrumentation, providing followers a taste of its rat-a-tat defeat and creation type.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=dGCSeyKL5dE

Blackpink Went ’70s in Their Teaser Posters

In the guide up to the launch, Blackpink have produced a collection of vibrant teaser posters showcasing each member of the group. Even though supporters have nevertheless to peep Lisa’s poster, her bandmates provide up ’70s-influenced appears to be in their specific teasers, with Jennie and Jisoo both decked out in flavors of macrame and flower energy although Rosé rocks orange-and-pink plaid separates and a red headband. Every poster is also emblazoned with the single’s title and Aug. 28 release day, as effectively a either “D-4” or “D-3.”

There is Almost certainly Heading to Be a Video

On her very own social channels, Gomez seems to have teased a pair of peeks at the single’s upcoming video. In the very first, she confirmed the song’s launch date, declaring “SELPINK pulling up quickly” with a cropped, close-up shot of a newborn pink van and its matching self-importance license plate emblazoned with a portmanteau of her identify with the band’s. A several days later, she also shared a snap of herself happily licking a cone with her lovely curls tied up in a scarf to demonstrate off her chunky hoop earrings and off-the-shoulder best.

Selena Also Debuted Her Possess Ice Product Taste

In conjunction with the operate-up to the single’s launch, Gomez also unveiled the great treat to indulge in even though listening to “Ice Product” on repeat: her very own ice cream flavor! Partnering with famed NYC dessert shop Serendipity, the pop star produced Cookies and Product Remix making use of pink vanilla ice product as a nod to her collaborators. “So basically it truly is heaven,” she informed fan even though sampling the new generation in an Instagram video clip, “and every chunk is delightful.”

It’s Coming Quickly (Thank Goodness)

“Ice Cream” is slated to drop Friday (Aug. 28) by using YG Entertainment/Capitol Information.