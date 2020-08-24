Countless numbers evacuated as two storms head for southern US

Media playback is unsupported on your machine Media caption Ben Wealthy studies on the most recent storm forecast

Thousands of people today have been evacuated from sections of the Caribbean and southern US as two storms tore through the area on Sunday.

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura have brought high winds and tough seas, resulting in harm to areas of Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Major rains have also battered the US territory of Puerto Rico.

Marco is expected to make landfall in the US point out of Louisiana on Monday, with Laura hitting Texas by Thursday.

Residents of New Orleans have been seeking to make their properties storm-proof





But forecasters say that Laura may swing east in direction of Louisiana, and it could be the very first time in recorded background that the state has been strike by two simultaneous hurricanes.

In response to the storms, US President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Louisiana, purchasing federal aid to coordinate reduction endeavours. On Saturday, a related declaration was produced for Puerto Rico.

A least 3 people today have been killed in the Dominican Republic as Laura swept by the place, leaving more than a million men and women without having electrical energy. Among individuals killed was a seven-year-outdated boy who died with his mother right after a wall collapsed in their home. The third man or woman died immediately after a tree collapsed on a property.

5 other fatalities have been described in Haiti, including that of a 10-12 months-previous lady. The money Port-au-Prince, is also enduring extreme flooding.

Meanwhile in Cuba, numerous inhabitants in the country’s jap regions have been evacuated and housed in shelters or safer properties on better floor.

Marco strengthened to a hurricane on Sunday, with sustained winds of up to 75mph (120km/h), and is transferring north involving Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Laura is also predicted to develop into a hurricane on Wednesday, with its study course heading northwest in direction of Houston, America’s fourth-major town.

The US Countrywide Hurricane Centre has warned that back-to-back again hurricanes arriving in the US in just times of one a further could consequence in prolonged durations of hazardous weather.

The US Coast Guard has also issued a warning for the Port of New Orleans, and known as on ships to make designs to evacuate some spots.