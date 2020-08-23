Google Maps is getting an all-new glimpse. The Californian firm has verified options to rework the whole layout in a bid to make it simpler to distinguish in between purely natural features – like mountains, deserts, or dense forests – and male-manufactured types. Google suggests its refreshed Google Maps will be accessible in all 220 countries currently supported by the switch-by-flip navigation app “from the major metropolitan spots to modest, rural towns.”

Which is in stark contrast to a modern overhaul to Apple Maps, which brings a considerably higher degree of detail, but is quite slowly rolling out worldwide. With the start of iOS 14 this autumn, Apple will lastly bring its next-technology maps during the British isles, Canada, and Eire.

Given that Apple kickstarted its redesign again in 2018, that’s rather a slow turnaround for Apple iphone house owners in Blighty.

But although international locations around the globe will profit from the overhaul from Google on launch day, there are a handful of attributes that will choose a though to trickle out. Google suggests that “pick cities” will get elevated depth in avenue maps for now, with a lot more coming above time.

