SpaceX raises $1.9 billion in newest funding spherical: report

Aug 22, 2020 0 Comments
SpaceX has raised above $1.9 billion in new funding this thirty day period, representing its biggest single fundraising round to date,  according to a report from SpaceNews

A regulatory submitting on Tuesday (Aug. 18) showed that 75 investors created equity investments in Elon Musk‘s launch enterprise. SpaceX is also marketing an additional $165 million in widespread stock, which would put the closing sum of new funding at $2.07 billion, SpaceNews described

