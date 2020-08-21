Lionel Messi tells Ronald Koeman he is obtaining really serious uncertainties about remaining at Barcelona

Lionel Messi has advised Ronald Koeman he has serious doubts about staying at Barcelona, in accordance to Catalan radio RAC1.

Messi interrupted his holiday break to return to Barcelona on Thursday to communicate experience to deal with with the club’s new mentor.

And studies suggest he instructed Koeman he has no faith in the club’s president Josep Bartomeu and is looking at his upcoming.

RAC1 explained Messi experienced instructed Koeman he noticed himself ‘more out than in’ at club.

The news will place Manchester Metropolis on alert. Pep Guardiola has constantly claimed that Messi need to complete his vocation at Barcelona but if the participant himself would like out then he could reconsider striving to urge the club to place an attractive job on the table for the 33-12 months-previous.

Regardless of Messi’s apparent unrest his agreement scenario remains a massive barrier to him leaving.

He has one particular year still left and so is even now tied to a £630million (€700m) launch clause.

‘He is a Barcelona player. He has yet another year. I really don’t know if I have to convince him to keep,’ reported Koeman on Wednesday.

The Dutch coach also created it clear he only wanted gamers who wished to be at the club.

Bartomeu, who will stand down as President at the conclude of up coming time, has generally insisted Messi would retire at the club.

He will not want his currently tainted legacy to include obtaining pressured the club’s all-time finest participant out.