Breaking: Samsung rolling out One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy S20 series!

It’s turning out to be a great day for Samsung fans today. Not only are the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra going on sale but the company is also sending out a surprise for Galaxy S20 owners. The One UI 2.5 update is now rolling out for the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Samsung introduced One UI 2.5 with the Galaxy Note 20 series. It’s great to see that the company isn’t making Galaxy S20 owners wait too long to try out all of the new features and improvements included in the latest iteration of its custom Android skin.

Galaxy S20 series gets the One UI 2.5 update

The Galaxy S20 series is the first to receive the One UI 2.5 update. Samsung has started rolling out firmware version G981BXXU4BTH5, G986BXXU4BTH5 and G988BXXU4BTH5 for the 5G Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra respectively. Click on the device name to download the relevant firmware from our database.

Samsung has started rolling out this update in markets across Europe, including but not limited to Italy, Hungary, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany over-the-air. It shouldn’t be long now before the firmware is sent out in other markets as well. The LTE variants of the phones should also be getting the update soon.

We have the update up and running on our Galaxy S20 Ultra. All of the new One UI 2.5 features that we saw on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (read our review) are present. This includes wireless DeX, enhanced Pro video mode, ability to change Single Take duration and more. It’s also possible to use Android 10 navigation gestures in third-party app launchers.

What’s great to see is that the process has now begun. This does come as a surprise since it’s not common for Samsung to be so proactive with such updates. Galaxy S20 owners will certainly be happy that the company is mixing things up this time around.

