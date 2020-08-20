Home Entertainment Recap: Welsh castle at centre of I’m a Celebrity 2020 filming rumours gives major update

Aug 20, 2020 0 Comments
The North Wales Castle rumoured to be hosting this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has given it’s biggest hint the show will be filmed there.

Speculation has been rife for weeks that the ITV reality show will be sending celebrities to Gwrych Castle for the 2020 season of the show.

ITV is yet to confirm the location – but Gwrych Castle might just have given its biggest hint yet.

The castle has released a statement saying that it will be closing to the public at 5pm on Sunday, August 23 until New Year.

The news comes after a crane has been spotted at the historic site and local businesses have also been suggesting the rumours are true.

