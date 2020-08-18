Home Science SpaceX launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 SkySats, sticks rocket landing

SpaceX launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 SkySats, sticks rocket landing

Aug 18, 2020 0 Comments
SpaceX launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 SkySats, sticks rocket landing

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched a new Starlink rideshare mission into orbit today (Aug. 18), lofting a bevy of Starlink internet satellites along with three small Earth-observation satellites before sticking a rocket landing at sea. 

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carrying 58 SpaceX Starlink satellites, and a trio of small SkySat satellites for the California-based imaging company, Planet, lifted off at 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 here at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

You May Also Like

meghalaya floods, meghalaya news, bihar floods, nepal floods, weather, weather today, delhi weather, delhi NCR weather, delhi rains, rain in delhi, mumbai rains,weather in mumbai, tamil nadu weather, kerala weather, maharashtra weather, weather in delhi, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, gujarat weather, Karnataka weather, weather report today, weather news, weather report today, bihar weather, rajasthan weather, tamil nadu weather, assam floods, northeast news, bihar rain, rajasthan rain, indian express news,

Research finds lava tubes on Moon and Mars could act as protect from cosmic and solar radiation

Greenland ice melt has passed the point of no return

Greenland ice soften has handed the point of no return

Mars rover Perseverance refines course toward Red Planet

Mars rover Perseverance refines class toward Crimson World

Scientist predicts how the universe will end: 'A bit of a sad, lonely place'

Scientist predicts how the universe will end: ‘A bit of a sad, lonely place’

Magical Photo From The ISS Captures Two Enchanting Earth Phenomena in One Image

Magical Image From The ISS Captures Two Enchanting Earth Phenomena in One Impression

Lifeless Objects Stare at You Everywhere. A New Study Explains Why They Won't Quit

Lifeless Objects Stare at You Just about everywhere. A New Review Explains Why They Won’t Stop

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *