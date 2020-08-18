Home Top News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photographs present thick digital camera bump in regulatory listing

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photographs present thick digital camera bump in regulatory listing

Aug 18, 2020 0 Comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photos show thick camera bump in regulatory listing

We’ve gotten an additional glance at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 thanks to a new listing on the Chinese telecom regulation authority’s (TENAA) website, which evidently display off the side and front sights of the subsequent foldable. 

True, the cell phone is turned off in the pictures, so we are not obtaining any new tips about how it’ll glimpse in-use, like we did at the Z Fold 2’s unveiling in early August. But the photographs in the TENAA filing offer a handful of views we did not see in advance of – for occasion, the foldable’s digicam block is chunky, protruding out much more than most telephones we’ve witnessed. Excellent luck resting it on a flat surface. 

Impression 1 of 3

(Image credit history: TENAA)
Graphic 2 of 3

(Impression credit: TENAA)
Impression 3 of 3

(Graphic credit: TENAA)

You May Also Like

University of Sydney study shows low humidity causes coronavirus spread

College of Sydney study reveals minimal humidity leads to coronavirus unfold

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Journalist Piers Morgan (R) and wife, Celia Walden, attend the British Consul General hosted Theirworld collaboration with Astley Clarke summer reception at The British Residence on June 2, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan and spouse Celia Walden burgled while they slept in French villa | Ents & Arts News

UNC-Chapel Hill goes to remote learning after 135 COVID-19 cases within week of starting classes

UNC-Chapel Hill goes to distant finding out just after 135 COVID-19 scenarios within just 7 days of starting up classes

Scientists see 'time crystals' interacting for first time

Researchers see ‘time crystals’ interacting for initial time

Demonstrators joining Young Socialists hold up placards outside the Department for Education, London as they protest the handling of exam results, university provision and bleak employment prospects.

PM urged to take into account delaying GCSE success amid mounting A-degree anger | United kingdom Information

Pelosi Calls Lawmakers Back To Vote On Postal Service : NPR

Pelosi Phone calls Lawmakers Back To Vote On Postal Provider : NPR

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *