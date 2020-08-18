Piers Morgan and spouse Celia Walden burgled while they slept in French villa | Ents & Arts News

Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden have been burgled whilst sleeping at their rented villa in France, the pair have exposed.

The rented household was damaged into soon just before the pair have been thanks to vacation back to the Uk from the Cote d’Azur in the south of France.

Walden wrote in the Everyday Telegraph that she woke up at 6.15am to get prepared to verify out of the residence, to discover her handbag on the sofa and her vacant jewelry box sitting following to it.

The pair have been married since 2010



She reported it induced a “belly-plummeting sense of violation” at the actions of the “wicked and despicable, inhuman” burglars.

A quantity of sentimental items ended up among the the stolen goods, together with a ring that Morgan experienced acquired her for their fifth wedding anniversary.

Walden, who married Morgan in 2010, explained: “I understood the 2nd I walked into the sitting down area that anything was wrong.

“The earlier night had been invested acquiring our rented house completely ready for checkout – but the position was a mess.

“My handbag was upside-down on the couch, the box I keep my jewellery in lying empty beside it.

“The up-turned handbag discovered in the sitting down place had originally been on a chair in our bed room.

“They should have crept in there and stood inches absent from us when we slept.”

The thieves left the creating when they listened to Walden hitting the snooze button on her alarm clock, in accordance to law enforcement.