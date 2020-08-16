AFL 2020: St Kilda handshake angers Dermott Brereton after Ben Extended, Hunter Clark insult

AFL legend Dermott Brereton has fired up in excess of a handshake in between two Saints stars that confirmed no respect to Essendon throughout Sunday’s mauling at the Gabba.

Brereton claimed Essendon gamers really should have been fuming following broadcast cameras captured the minute Saints defenders Ben Long and Hunter Clark performed an above-the-top handshake celebration ahead of the next fifty percent resumed with the Saints 35-details distinct.

When there was nothing offensive in the gesture, Brereton stated Essendon gamers would have been offended about the fact St Kilda players have been cozy clowning all over at 50 % time following placing the disappointing Bombers to the sword in the to start with 50 %.

Right after recording just one particular mark inside of the 50m arc in the first half, the Bombers experienced considerably bigger headaches than Very long and Clark’s hand slaps.

But the instant beautifully summed up just how feeble Essendon’s attack proved to be in the 1st 50 percent with just two scoring performs just before the 50 percent time siren.

Brereton predicted Essendon players would be wanting to make some major physique get in touch with with the Saints duo in the second half.

“The saints are having the mickey they are already undertaking handshakes at half time,” he said.

“They’re most likely fortunate they’ve obtained stops in, if not they’d be executing moonwalking.

“That’s an insult. If you are an Essendon participant and you see that… Moons you’d be going up to them and grabbing them by the again of the neck.”

Fox Footy commentator Cameron Mooney responded: “I’d be filthy”.

“That’s not a great search from an opposition position of check out. If I observed that, I would be ropeable coming out at 50 percent time.”

The Bombers’ most important headache was the form of St Kilda electricity forward Max King after he booted the first two goals of the match.

Brereton declared King early on designed Bombers star defender Michael Hurley search “second rate”.

The Saints kicked seven of the very first eight ambitions and it threatened to get incredibly ugly before the Bombers responded with the future 3 goals.

But it was false hope for Bombers admirers as the Saints ran away with a 10.8 (68) to 5.3 (33) earn.