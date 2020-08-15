Greenland’s ice sheet has melted to a point of no return, research finds

“The ice sheet is now in this new dynamic condition, exactly where even if we went again to a weather that was extra like what we experienced 20 or 30 a long time back, we would even now be really rapidly losing mass,” Ian Howat, co-creator of the review and a professor at Ohio Point out University, explained.

Greenland’s ice sheet dumps additional than 280 billion metric tons of melting ice into the ocean each 12 months, making it the biggest solitary contributor to international sea degree rise, according to Michalea King, the direct author of the research and researcher at Ohio Condition College.

The ice decline has been so enormous in latest several years, she stated, that it has brought on a measurable transform in the gravitational field over Greenland.

Ice melting in Greenland contributes a lot more than a millimeter rise to sea stage each calendar year, and that’s very likely to get even worse. Sea ranges are projected to increase by far more than 3 toes by the finish of the century, wiping absent beaches and coastal houses.