Xiaomi unveils ludicrous clear OLED Television set – and it is really really going on sale

Seth Grace by August 12, 2020 Technology
Xiaomi unveils ludicrous transparent OLED TV – and it's actually going on sale

We’ll get straight to it: Mi Television set Lux Clear Edition is the world’s initially mass-generation transparent Television. With an edge-to-edge clear self-luminous display, it transmits photographs that, in accordance to its makers, “appear to be suspended in the air”. 

Enjoy or loathe that idea, the Television does usher in a new way to consume content at property – 1 several viewers have witnessed only in science fiction films until eventually now. 

Seth Grace

About the author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.
View all posts by Seth Grace »

Related Posts

High Score review: Netflix’s story of gaming’s “golden age” is honestly solid

High Score review: Netflix’s story of gaming’s “golden age” is honestly solid

August 12, 2020
Coronavirus Misinformation is a Global Issue, But There Are Regional Differences

Coronavirus Misinformation is a International Concern, But There Are Regional Discrepancies

August 12, 2020
Modern Warfare and Warzone's Bruen with a much-needed nerf • Eurogamer.net

Contemporary Warfare and Warzone’s Bruen with a a great deal-required nerf • Eurogamer.internet

August 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *